Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $21.53 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $21,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 95,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

