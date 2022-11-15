Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $27.40 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,639,000 after buying an additional 364,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after buying an additional 712,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.80. The stock had a trading volume of 48,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.56 and its 200-day moving average is $228.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

