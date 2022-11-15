Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 2,790 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,279,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,726,000 after buying an additional 94,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 587,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 122.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,280. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average is $68.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.