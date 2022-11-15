Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 2,908 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.07% of Amphenol worth $27,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 156,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 406,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE APH traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.35. 47,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,199. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.