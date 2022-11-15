Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $113.05. 490,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,051,540. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a market cap of $465.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

