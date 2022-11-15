Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,175 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

AXP stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.92. 83,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average is $151.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.