Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 4,518 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $45,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $116.20. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

