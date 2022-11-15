Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 8,099 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 15.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 7.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Stryker by 287.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.21. 40,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

