BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON BRSD traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6.28 ($0.07). The company had a trading volume of 246,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,342. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.53. BrandShield Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.56 ($0.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £8.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.70.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

