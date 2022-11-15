Breisacher Nicholas Sells 400 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,649.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.21. 148,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,302. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

THRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gentherm Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 177.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 147.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

