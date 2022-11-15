Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in BRF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in BRF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BRF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BRF alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BRF from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

BRF Stock Down 0.5 %

BRF Profile

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.