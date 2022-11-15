Brian Arthur Phillips Buys 5,000 Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) Director Brian Arthur Phillips bought 5,000 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$220,725.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.11. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.95 and a 12 month high of C$12.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$885.43 million and a PE ratio of 23.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.17.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

