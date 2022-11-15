Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.51. 363,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

