Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.51. 363,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
