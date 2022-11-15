Brokerages Set CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Target Price at $3.96

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAIXY. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.90 ($4.02) to €4.20 ($4.33) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.71) to €3.70 ($3.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.25 ($3.35) to €3.50 ($3.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

