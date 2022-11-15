Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT at C$43.20

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on LB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of LB opened at C$31.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.80. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 24.55.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24. The firm had revenue of C$259.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.09 million. Analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 134.11%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading

