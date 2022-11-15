Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Price Target at C$12.57

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFI shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFI opened at C$10.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$747.41 million and a P/E ratio of -11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$8.67 and a 12-month high of C$26.59.

NFI Group Dividend Announcement

About NFI Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.33%.

(Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.