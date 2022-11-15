Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT at C$22.68

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMU.UN shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$21.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Industrial Income REIT

In related news, Director Louis Maroun acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,884.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,309,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,300,356.80.

