Brokerages Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price at $121.21

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $268.88.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

