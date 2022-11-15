Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 518,693 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5,491.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 518,693 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.7% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.11% of Adobe worth $193,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,141. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.74. The company has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

