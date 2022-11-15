Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $13.67 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $150.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

