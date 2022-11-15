Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after acquiring an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis Profile

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.44. 113,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,378. The stock has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.13. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

