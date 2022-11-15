Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,620,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.2% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.14% of Oracle worth $252,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after acquiring an additional 574,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.31. 286,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,210,874. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

