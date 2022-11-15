Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,250 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 3.4% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $397,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $149.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,321. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.