Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 132 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $32,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.44 on Tuesday, hitting $402.50. The stock had a trading volume of 54,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,226. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.82 and a 200 day moving average of $352.13. The stock has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.