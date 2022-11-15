Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,483 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,027 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AXP traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.80. The stock had a trading volume of 85,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,743. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

