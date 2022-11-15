Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 149,384 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 149,384 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.7% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $316,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.3% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 248.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 88,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,512,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $14.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $524.00. The company had a trading volume of 84,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,122. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.60. The company has a market cap of $231.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

