Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 36.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75,673 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE V traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.85. 300,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $394.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.88. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

