Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.
Brunswick Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE BC opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.58. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
