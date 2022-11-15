Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1841 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of BZLFY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.74. 21,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,049. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $41.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZLFY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($37.60) to GBX 3,250 ($38.19) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,808.75.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

