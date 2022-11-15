BurgerFi International (BFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.23. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.