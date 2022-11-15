Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $803,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.