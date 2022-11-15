Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,643. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $291.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.69.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

