Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 32 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.61. 99,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,141. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

