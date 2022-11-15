Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after buying an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

