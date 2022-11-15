Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 0.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.09. 132,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,718,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.