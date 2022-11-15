Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $29,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. 1,146,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,577,192. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

