Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579,419 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 90,201.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on ASML from €595.00 ($613.40) to €520.00 ($536.08) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $699.69.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $22.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $600.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,183. The company has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $460.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.55. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

