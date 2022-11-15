Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,010 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90.

