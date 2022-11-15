Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 650 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 295,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 163,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 22,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 270,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $359.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

