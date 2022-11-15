Cake Box Holdings Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.63 (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CBOX stock opened at GBX 115.75 ($1.36) on Tuesday. Cake Box has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 428 ($5.03). The stock has a market cap of £46.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.55.

In related news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £208,500 ($245,005.88).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

