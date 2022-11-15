Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of CHW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

