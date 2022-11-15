Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,774 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth $172,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 15.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,936. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.42 and a 1-year high of 21.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of 15.75 and a 200-day moving average of 16.78.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

