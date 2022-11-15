Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in October

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLNFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Calian Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group Price Performance

CLNFF remained flat at $43.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.