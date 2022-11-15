California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,502 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Marriott International worth $70,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $93,221,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.