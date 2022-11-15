California Public Employees Retirement System Has $73.14 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,645 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.80% of Assurant worth $73,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 197.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.20.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant Increases Dividend

Assurant stock opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average is $163.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.