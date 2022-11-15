California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 115,632 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Workday worth $69,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.32.

WDAY opened at $153.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of -196.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

