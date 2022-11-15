California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.55% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $80,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,047,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO stock opened at $422.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $784.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

