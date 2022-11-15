California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 123,583 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 123,583 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $74,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

WMB opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

