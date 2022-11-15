California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,595 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,595 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Welltower worth $71,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Welltower by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Welltower by 236.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,484,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

