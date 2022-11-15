Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Cut to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $1.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

